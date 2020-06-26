TikTok rolled out an all new app for Business accounts and Marketers

TikTok has announced that it is the open door of the business. The short video platform has generated a new app. This new platform is called TikTok for business. This latest app is going to serve as the home for its present and future marketing solutions for the brands.

The app is going to include access to the TopView, marque products, TikTok Ad Formats, in-feed videos, Brand Takeovers, Hashtag challenges, and all the branded effects, etc.

The brand takeovers are going to be short video clips or images demonstrating s an advertisement. The In-Feed videos are going to be 60 seconds in length and played with the sound on. Hashtag challenges invite brands to participate in the user community by allowing TikTokers to create video content around a Hashtag of their choice.

Via branded effects, users will be able to add branded product details directly into the TikTok videos in 2D, 3D, or a new AR format. The brand effect allows the brands to add personalized effects either in the background or foreground of the videos.

TikTok hadn’t disclosed the pricing of the ad tools that it is offered in and says pricing depends on what the brand wants and ts campaign duration. TikTok also claimed that they are testing a new platform called Creator Marketplace in some regions of the world. Via this platform, brands would be able to partner with the content creators of TikTok. This would work just like FameBit of YouTube.

Katie Puris the Managing Director TikTok’s Global Business Marketing said: “With the launch of TikTok for Business, we set out to embrace the creative, the positive, and real moments that make our community so special with solutions for businesses to connect and grow with our wonderfully expressive community,”

She further added: “As we continue to build a platform where brands bring immense value to the user experience, we are excited to continue investing in solutions that give brands a platform to inspire others, be discovered, and meaningfully connect with the TikTok community.”

