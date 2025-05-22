TikTok’s Mouth Tapping Trend Is Not Medically Proven

A recent study by medical experts revealed that the viral TikTok trend of “mouth taping” is unproven, risky, and medically unsafe.







This trend involves placing tape over the mouth during sleep, aiming to promote nasal breathing, reduce snoring and even anti-ageing effects. However, the results were opposite, as it could potentially lead to grave health issues.

A recent study published in PLOS One, conducted by researchers at Lawson Research Institute, London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute, and Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, found no strong scientific evidence of health benefits from mouth taping. On the contrary, their research indicated that mouth taping can worsen existing sleep-disordered breathing by restricting airflow.

One of the most concerning aspects is the risk to people who may unknowingly suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Taping the mouth shut can worsen OSA symptoms, leading to more severe health complications like heart disease.







Medical professionals stress that while nasal breathing generally offers health benefits, forcing it through mouth taping is not a safe or effective method. Mouth breathing is often a symptom of an underlying issue, such as allergies, nasal congestion, or enlarged tonsils. Instead of attempting a dangerous self-remedy, doctors urge individuals experiencing sleep issues to consult a healthcare provider to identify the root cause and provide safe treatments.