TikTok’s New Green Screen Duet Feature Lets Users To Remix Videos

TikTok is coming up with a new feature that allows users to remix videos of other TikTok users and adding their own videos within these remixes. The feature, known as ‘Green Screen Duet’, combines the concept of Duet and Green Screen which is one of the platform’s most popular video formats.

This featured can be found in the Duet layout menu between the ‘react’ and ‘left and right’ options. Similar to the existing features users will be able to see a caption with a link to the original video.

In a nutshell, it is basically like taking one video and placing it into another video to make a brand new video as if it was one video already. This just goes to show how immersive and fun TikTok is becoming for young people. This even extends to marketers utilizing the platform to market their respective company products. Moreover, it is expected that new features will be rolling out to the platform.