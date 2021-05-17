News, Social Media

TikTok’s New Green Screen Duet Feature Lets Users To Remix Videos

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 39 sec read>

TikTok is coming up with a new feature that allows users to remix videos of other TikTok users and adding their own videos within these remixes. The feature, known as ‘Green Screen Duet’, combines the concept of Duet and Green Screen which is one of the platform’s most popular video formats.

@signstorm

#duet with @themikeandmoshow I just had to add to this!! #greenscreen #funnyduet

♬ original sound – Marcus DiPaola

This featured can be found in the Duet layout menu between the ‘react’ and ‘left and right’ options. Similar to the existing features users will be able to see a caption with a link to the original video.

In a nutshell, it is basically like taking one video and placing it into another video to make a brand new video as if it was one video already. This just goes to show how immersive and fun TikTok is becoming for young people. This even extends to marketers utilizing the platform to market their respective company products. Moreover, it is expected that new features will be rolling out to the platform.

Tiktok updates
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Twitter Blue: Twitter’s paid version will allow users to undo and save tweets

in News, Social Media
May 17, 2021  ·  

Clubhouse Expanding Its Android Version To Newer Countries

in Mobile, News
May 17, 2021  ·  

TikTok to launch a job recruiting feature similar to LinkedIn

in News, Social Media
May 17, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Twitter Blue: Twitter’s paid version will allow users to undo and save tweets