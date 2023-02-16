Top 7 In-Demand Tech Skills For Freelancers

After Covid-19, the trend of doing work from home has increased significantly. Freelancing is becoming more popular these days, and the number of freelancers is increasing gradually.

While working at home, one has to upgrade their skillset and provide excellent output to the clients. Anyone who wants to stand out in the field needs to learn the most high-paying skills.





Here we are bringing the 7 most In-Demand Tech skills that would be enough for every freelancer to earn good money from the comfort of their home.

Full-Stack Development

A full-stack developer is known as a software programmer with all the skills to handle all aspects of the development process. This includes both the front-end and the back-end Stack development.

The main objective of a full-stack developer is to build a complete web application from scratch to the End.

Full-stack developers can sell their services for $135/hour on various freelance platforms.

A full-stack developer works on the server side (back End) and the client side (front End). To work well, a full-stack developer must be able to handle coding niches, from databases to graphic design and UI/UX management.

Full Stack Developer’s responsibilities include:

JavaScript Frameworks such as React, Angular, Vue

Front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Back-end technologies such as Node.js, Ruby on rails, Django

Understanding of server-side languages such as PHP, Python, Java

Database management, i.e. My SQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL

Know control systems such as Git

The primary responsibility of a full-stack developer is to have a complete understanding of the different aspects of making a web application.

Not only this, but a full-stack developer must have a solid understanding of web security and performance optimization.

Mobile App Development

A mobile App Developer is a software developer who can make apps for smartphones, tablets and computers. A mobile app developer must know the coding languages and knows to fix the bugs and errors that arise in the software.

A developer works with graphic designers and data scientists to build their apps. An expert app developer charges $155 per hour on freelance platforms.

There are two kinds of approaches to mobile apps:

Hence, Native App Development involves creating separate apps for different platforms. At the same time, hybrid app development involves creating a single app that can run on multiple platforms.

Web-Design

It is a process of creating a visual and user experience website. The process includes implementing various design elements such as colour, layout, typography, images and graphics to create an aesthetically appealing and user-friendly website.

The main task of a web designer is to create and design visual and user experience websites. A web designer has to perform the following key tasks:

Use easy to read fonts

Using colors ,fonts, layouts

Placing images, logos, videos, text, and other elements

Choosing an attractive color scheme

Design optimised website pages for both desktop and mobile

UX/UI Design

User experience and user interface design are two aspects of designing digital products. UX/UI designer charges $120 per hour.

UX design is used to design products such as websites and mobile apps. uX designers work on improving usability and accessibility that provides complete satisfaction in the interaction with the product.

Whereas, UI design is the graphic design of the user’s interface. It works on designing the visual elements of the interface of a product, including creating mockups and prototypes and ensuring consistency in the product’s visual design.

The skills required for this are:

Technical Skills

Creativity, and design skills

Attention to details

Research and problem-solving

Prototyping and design thinking

Teamwork and Communication

CMS Development

It creates and maintains software that enables users to create, manage and publish digital content. CMS developers can easily charge $105/per hour

The most common types of CMS include:

Whereas, Custom CMS development is not based on an existing platform. It allows the organization to have complete control over the functionality and features of the CMS.

Joomla is a free and open-source content management system specifically used to create and manage websites.

Drupal is used to build and manage websites. It uses PHP programming languages.

Manual Testing

It is a process of testing different software applications without using automated tools. It uses to test manually and identify all the bugs and errors, them compares the result with expected outcomes. A manual tester can quickly charge $50/hour.

A manual tester needs to have the following skills:

Technical knowledge

Adaptability

Creativity

Familiarity with testing

Problem-solving skills

Analytical skills

Communication skills

Attention to detail

Script And Automation

It refers to using code and tools that automate repetitive or time-consuming software testing and development tasks.

It is specifically used to write small, lightweight scripts or programs to automate specific tasks. Scripting and automation specialist can quickly charge $350/hour.

Script and Automation require the following skills:

Programming skills

Analytical skills

Communication skills

Time management skills

Problem-solving skills

Familiarity with software testing

Knowledge of automation tools

