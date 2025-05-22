Toyota 2026 Rav4 Goes Fully Electrified With Major Redesign

Toyota has officially revealed the sixth-generation 2026 RAV4, which will now be available exclusively as a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).







This marks the first time the bestselling SUV in the U.S. will drop its traditional gasoline-only option entirely.

The redesigned RAV4 signals Toyota’s commitment to a hybrid-forward strategy, reinforcing its leadership in the hybrid space. All 2026 models will incorporate a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with hybrid systems. For those seeking enhanced performance, the PHEV option delivers an impressive 320 horsepower, up from 302 hp, and up to 50 miles of electric-only range in EPA testing.

Toyota confirmed that all PHEV variants will support All-Wheel Drive (AWD), with select trims offering DC fast-charging via a CCS port, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes.







Toyota’s confidence in plug-in hybrid technology is clear. While diesel engines once dominated the long-range segment in Europe, the new PHEV RAV4 is poised to replace them. With a combined range of over 839 miles (based on Japan’s testing cycle) and a 22.7 kWh battery pack—up from 18.1 kWh—the new RAV4 aims to deliver diesel-like endurance with the added advantage of all-electric cruising.

Seven Trims Across Three Style Groups

The 2026 RAV4 lineup has been restructured into three design categories:

Core (LE, XLE, Limited): Sleek and practical, these trims are HEV-only and feature wheel sizes up to 20 inches.

Sleek and practical, these trims are HEV-only and feature wheel sizes up to 20 inches. Rugged (Woodland Edition): Designed for off-road adventurers, this trim includes all-terrain tires, raised ride height, and faux skid plates. The Woodland is now a standalone trim available in both HEV and PHEV versions.

Designed for off-road adventurers, this trim includes all-terrain tires, raised ride height, and faux skid plates. The Woodland is now a standalone trim available in both HEV and PHEV versions. Sport (SE, XSE, GR SPORT): The “GR SPORT” is the newest performance entry, featuring aggressive styling, a GR-tuned suspension, summer tires, and a bold rear wing. It comes standard with the 320 hp PHEV powertrain.

Interior Upgrades and New Tech

Inside, the 2026 RAV4 offers a cleaner, more intuitive layout. Physical knobs give way to touchscreen controls, with models offering a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and up to a 12.9-inch infotainment screen. Toyota’s latest Arene software enhances user interaction, while Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto are now standard.

Design Tweaks for Better Efficiency

While the RAV4’s iconic rugged profile remains, subtle changes make it more aerodynamic. Redesigned wheels, refined spoilers, and a “hammerhead” front fascia align it with Toyota’s latest design language. New LED taillights wrap across the tailgate for a modern touch.

Towing, Charging, and Capability Upgrades

Towing capacity has seen a major jump. Most AWD hybrid and PHEV models can now tow up to 3,500 pounds, while base FWD hybrids maintain a 1,750-pound rating. Additionally, shift-by-wire gear selection helps free up cabin space, making room for added storage.

The RAV4 remains a global force, sold in 180 countries with over 15 million units sold since 1994. It trails only the Toyota Corolla in total sales. With half of RAV4’s 475,000 U.S. sales in 2024 being hybrid or PHEV variants, the shift to an all-electrified lineup seems well-timed.

Pricing and Release Timeline

Toyota has yet to announce official pricing. However, early estimates suggest a starting price around $34,000 for the base LE, while the top-tier GR SPORT PHEV could exceed $51,000. U.S. dealership availability is expected by the end of 2025.