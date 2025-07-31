By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Toyota Offers Limited Time Discounts On Corolla Cross Variants

As part of its 35th anniversary celebrations, Toyota Indus Motors has rolled out a massive price reduction on all Corolla Cross SUV variants in Pakistan.

The limited-time promotional offer will be effective from August 01, 2025, and will remain active till the selected number of units are sold.

According to the company, each Corolla Cross variant receives a significant discount, giving customers a rare opportunity to own Toyota’s premium SUV at a low price.

Currently, only Corolla Cross models have been included in the promotional offer, whereas no price reduction has been announced on Toyota’s other models.

Discounted Prices

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Discount (PKR)
1.8 HEV X      9,449,000        8,935,000       514,000
1.8 HEV      8,999,000        8,535,000        464,000
1.8 X     8,499,000        7,935,000        564,000
1.8    7,849,000       7,235,000        614,000

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

