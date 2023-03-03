Toyota’s New Prius PHEV Can Power A House For 5 Days

The new 5th generation 2023 Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is ready for sale after its world premiere in November 2022.

The latest high-tech PHEV vehicle gives Japanese Prius buyers three different engine options: a 140-horsepower (hp) 1.8-litre hybrid, a 196-hp 2.0-litre hybrid, and a 223-hp 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid.

All power hybrid vehicles include engine and electric motor output.

The new advanced vehicle was developed under the “Hybrid Reborn” concept, which is highly modernised and possesses inspiring love at first sight. It gives a captivating driving performance and provides a fantastic experience.

According to the WLTC test ratings, Prius PHEV gets a 30.1 km/litre fuel average on 17-inch wheels. In contrast, on a 19-inch wheel, Prius PHEV gets a 26km/litre fuel average.

It comes in a sporty, dynamic shape that creates a sense of high-performance driving, and a metallic silver lower grille and smoky grey tale lamps that features technical advancement.

In addition, the all-new Prius comes in an identical body design for HEV and PHEV versions. But with individuality expressed through minor differences in colour scheme, shape and interior.-

Prius PHEV Features

A unique Prius PHEV external power supply system enables the car to supply power in a range to meet emergencies. Its external power supply mode enables the car battery to provide power outdoors, for leisure and other activities.

It achieves a high level of dynamic performance with a maximum system output of 164 kW of power.

However, the vehicle provides an excellent fuel efficiency of 26.0 km/L with 19-inch tyres. Whereas, with 18-inch tyres, it provides 30.1 km/L.

In addition, a plug-in power system is a critical powertrain option providing San’s direct pathway towards carbon neutrality.

Toyota is constantly working on electric vehicles, including PHEVs and hydrogen engines, to achieve carbon neutrality and provide a range of options to customers worldwide.

Battery Storage

Using a Japanese domestic 200V power socket, a full charge takes around 4.5 hours and provides the electric motor with a driving range of 105 km(equipped with a 17-inch wheel) or 87 km (while using a 19-inch wheel).

Prius PHEV contains a second-generation roof-mounted solar charging system which enables the car to work efficiently. Toyota calculates 1,250 km of electric-only driving range per annum using Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association Labeling Guidelines.

Additionally, the Prius PHEV has a vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature that enables it to supply five days’ worth of power to a typical Japanese home.

However, the engine also helps with this feature because it’s a hybrid rather than a purely electric vehicle.

Regarding the cost, Prius PHEV starts at nearly Rs 9.4 million in Japan, which is very close to Haval H6 HEV. However, its high-tech technology, valuable features and frugal powertrain will likely appeal to hybrid car buyers with deep pockets.

Prius PHEV enables a high-performance driving experience and refined environment friendliness, which makes the daily drive more exciting than ever.

The new Prius PHEV is available in a BEV external power supply mode and an HEV external power supply mode.

A BEV power supply mode uses electricity stored in the battery to provide an external power supply for outdoor.

In contrast, HEV uses a car as the power supply during blackouts, disasters and other emergencies.

