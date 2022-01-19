TPL Trakker partners with Jiye Technologies to supercharge key logistics for Pakistan’s agriculture sector

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading digital mapping, tracking, and IoT services provider has partnered with Pakistan’s fastest growing Agri-tech platform Jiye Technologies to provide location-based services. The collaboration between two revolutionary solution providers in their respective categories is designed to enhance Jiye Tech’s ability to support farmers and other businesses associated with Pakistan’s agriculture sector in bolstering a digital transformation of the existing ecosystem.

Agriculture is one of the biggest contributors to Pakistan’s economy employing 42.3% of the workforce in the country and offering an 18.9% share in the GDP. Jiye Technologies is a rapidly growing Agri-tech platform that connects farmers and businesses through a lean supply chain model. This collaboration by TPL Trakker is the first step in providing a robust infrastructure for growth to Jiye’s platform for creating a modern as well as sustainable landscape for progress in the agri-tech sector. This segment has for long operated through traditional methods but with the transformation of global ecosystems, digitization has become imperative for sowing the seeds for brighter prospects in the industry, and TPL Trakker is honored to provide appropriate foundations for it.

Commenting on the partnership, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker stated;

“TPL Trakker is always at the forefront for partnering with established as well as emerging organizations that share the same values as our organization. As a forward thinking organization we firmly believe in progressive facilitation of evolving digital ecosystems. Our collaboration with Jiye Technologies is a personification of our objectives to support startups especially in the Agri-tech sector where they can make a lasting impact for all stakeholders.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Ali Amin, Co-Founder, Jiye Technologies commented,

“At Jiye Technologies, we’re always looking for the most optimal solutions while keeping our customers’ best interests at heart. We’re very happy to have partnered with TPL Trakker, an organization that also believes in the possibilities that digital transformation can create for the agriculture sector in Pakistan; and with their help, we move another step forward in building a lean supply chain system that is the most efficient with accurate and on time deliveries.”

TPL Trakker is the provider of mapping and telematics solutions to some of Pakistan’s leading organizations working in food delivery, power generation, ride-hailing among numerous others.