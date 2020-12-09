Trending searches on Google Pakistan in 2020

Google today announced its annual Year in Search Pakistan, which looks back at 2020 through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year’s major events, hottest trends, and changes in behavior due to Covid-19 based on searches conducted in Pakistan. This year’s trending searches, just like every other year, were dominated by everyone’s favorite sport.

Trending searches of 2020

Pakistan vs England Coronavirus Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Google Classroom US Election 2020 PSL 2020 India vs New Zealand England vs Australia England vs West indies Worldometers

Trending people searches of 2020

Marvi Sarmad Uzma Khan Joe Biden Alizeh Shah Hareem Shah Minahil Malik Falak Shabir Asim Azhar Esra Bilgiç Sarah Khan

Trending Movies and TV searches of 2020

Ertugrul Mere Paas Tum Ho Money Heist Bigg Boss 14 Mirzapur Season 2 Deewangi Mera Dil Mera Dushman Kuruluş: Osman Ehd-e-Wafa Joker

Trending searches about Coronavirus

Thank you coronavirus helpers Coronavirus tips Coronavirus update Worldometer corona cases Pakistan Medical Council Quarantine covid-19 symptoms of coronavirus coronavirus vaccine

Trending event and occasion searches of 2020

US Election Leap day International women’s day Australia fire Gilgit Baltistan election 2020 Beirut blast Motorway incident Kabaddi world cup 2020 Under 19 world cup Lhabib vs Gaethje

Trending gadget searches of 2020

Huawei Y9a Infinix note 7 Vivo v20 iPhone 12 Infinix hot 9 OPPO f17 pro Vivo s1 Vivo y20 Vivo y51 Huawei Y6p

In addition to showcasing what people were curious about in Pakistan, Google Search tools also offer insight into which topics captured the entire world’s attention in 2020. Visit Google.com/2020 to explore the rest of the Year in Search stories and top trending charts from countries around the world.

What is Google’s Year in Search?

Google reveals the Internet’s spirit of the times through an exploration of the over one trillion search queries we receive each year. In addition to year-end Searches, which highlights the top trends of the year, we also have several tools that give insight into global, regional, past and present search trends. Google Search tools can never be used to identify individual users because we rely on anonymized, aggregated counts of how often certain search queries occur over time. These tools are available year-round for you to play with, explore, and learn from at trends.google.com.

