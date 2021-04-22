Mobile, News

Twitter Now Let’s You Tweet Pictures in 4K On Android and iOS

Usman Aslam

Twitter is getting a crispier look as the company recently announced that it will allow all users to tweet and view images in 4K resolution on iOS and Android.

Although the web version of Twitter already supports high-resolution images up to 4096 x 4096 resolution, the same case has not been the same for the mobile application version of Twitter which only gives a resolution of 2048 x 2048. However, the company had begun testing the 4K image upload option and had released it as a beta version for limited users. As of now, the feature will now be rolling out to all users worldwide.

In order to enable this new feature, head over to the ‘data usage’ section in the settings menu on your Twitter mobile app and enable both ‘high-quality images’ and ‘high-quality image uploads’. Both these options will allow you to view 4K images and tweet those images in the same resolution. Moreover, you can also choose between uploading 4K images using cellular data or WiFi, or both.

