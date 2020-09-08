Twitter reacts to Tinder block in Pakistan

I think it’s safe to say that we have a well-rounded community living in our sweet, sweet country. Granted, the majority are Muslims, but every other person has varying views. Personally, I think that is what makes our country so amazing; the fact that we have so much diversity underneath one flag.

With varying views, opinions, and values comes varying responses to the policies made by our political authorities. Recently, The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, the PTA banned Tinder, along with four other similar applications for having indecent content on their platforms. They posted a tweet on Twitter, to which the people of Pakistan had some very interesting reactions. The following are but some of the responses the PTA’s tweet got from Pakistanis:

There were some that spoke positively about the ban…

 

 

 

 

Some responses that weren’t so positive…

 

 

 

 

And some that didn’t believe this was the way to go in the fight for regulatory actions and that all these kinds of bans did was advertise these applications:

 

 

 

Well, there you have it. Let us know your views on this ban and if you think this is a smart move made by the PTA.

