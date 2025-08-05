Twitter (now rebranded as X) users across Pakistan are reporting a strange glitch: any external links shared on the platform, including YouTube videos, websites, or news articles, refuse to open unless a VPN is used. The issue appears to be limited to users within Pakistan, while no such disruption has been reported globally.

Over the past couple of days, users have flooded social media with complaints about being unable to access links posted on X. When tapping on any shared URL, the browser either remains stuck or throws an error, unless the user is connected through a virtual private network (VPN), which immediately resolves the issue.

TechJuice raised the issue and sought a response from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). However, the PTA reportedly denied any involvement or knowledge of a technical fault, stating that no restrictions have been placed on Twitter/X link accessibility.

Despite this official denial, the evidence suggests otherwise; the problem is consistent across Pakistan.