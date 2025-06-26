By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
U S Lawmakers Propose Ban On Chinese Ai In Federal Agencies

A group of U.S. lawmakers has introduced new legislation aimed at restricting the federal government’s use of artificial intelligence developed in countries considered geopolitical adversaries.



The bill, titled the “No Adversarial AI Act,” targets AI technologies originating from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Republican John Moolenaar of Michigan and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois.

Both lawmakers serve as leaders of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. In the Senate, Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Gary Peters of Michigan are spearheading a companion version of the bill.



Key Restrictions and Oversight

If passed, the proposed law would:

  • Ban federal agencies from acquiring or deploying AI models developed in the named countries.
  • Require the Federal Acquisition Security Council to maintain and regularly update a list of such AI systems.
  • Allow for exemptions only through approval by Congress or the Office of Management and Budget.
  • Establish a removal process for AI models proven not to be under foreign adversarial control.

DeepSeek Under Scrutiny

The bill comes amid heightened scrutiny of foreign AI developers, particularly China-based DeepSeek. In January, the company announced that it had built an AI system with capabilities similar to ChatGPT, but at a lower cost.

However, U.S. intelligence assessments later linked DeepSeek to support for China’s military and intelligence services, as well as access to high-end Nvidia chips. Several federal agencies and U.S. companies have already restricted or banned the use of DeepSeek products.

The Trump administration has also reportedly considered formal action to limit the use of DeepSeek’s technology on government devices.

National Security at the Forefront

Representative Moolenaar emphasized the bill’s intent, stating that the U.S. must “draw a clear line” by preventing hostile AI systems from infiltrating government operations. The goal, he noted, is to safeguard federal networks from potential foreign surveillance or interference.

The bill also has support from lawmakers, including Democrat Ritchie Torres of New York and Republican Darin LaHood of Illinois. It aims to establish a long-term federal strategy for managing the risks of using foreign-developed AI technologies in sensitive government systems.

Chinese AI model, DeepSeek
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Google Pixel 10 Pro Promises To Reduce Eye Strain At Last

Google Pixel 10 Pro Promises To Reduce Eye Strain, At Last

Sbp Cash Still Dominates High Value Payments In Pakistan

SBP: Cash Still Dominates High-Value Payments in Pakistan

Study Shows That People Talk A Lot Like Ai Chatgpt Now

Study Shows That People Talk A Lot Like AI, ChatGPT Now

Gemini Can Control Calls And Whatsapp Even With Privacy Off

Gemini Is Set to Control Calls and WhatsApp Even with Privacy Off!(Users voice Concerns) Google Is Unfazed

Senate Rejects Fbr Arrest Powers In Sales Tax Fraud Cases

FBR to Suspend Bank Accounts of Sales Tax Evaders on THIS Date

Hdmi 2 2 Released With 96gbps Speed And Advanced Features

HDMI 2.2 Released with 96Gbps Speed and Advanced Features

Vlektra Unveils Upgraded Velocity 180 Special Edition

Vlektra unveils upgraded Velocity 180 special edition (Enhanced Features)

Adb Urges Reforms To Boost Pakistan It Sector

ADB Urges Reforms to Boost Pakistan IT Sector

Apple Supercharges Battery Management With Ios 26 Features

Apple Supercharges Battery Management with iOS 26 Features

James Webb Telescope Captures First Exoplanet Image

James Webb Telescope Captures First Exoplanet Image

Pakistan Showcases Mining Potential To Us Firms

Pakistan Showcases Mining Potential to US Firms

Mdcat 2025 Likely On This Date As Students Intensify Preparation

MDCAT 2025 Likely on THIS Date as Students Intensify Preparation

Ptcls Acquisition Of Telenor Pakistan Faces Fresh Delay

PTCL’s Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan Faces Fresh Delay