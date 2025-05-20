UAE Unveils high-Tech Mobile Police Station with Drone & EV Charging

Eneron, the tactical mobility arm of UAE-based Kenstongi, has introduced Magnus, a next-generation police vehicle designed to meet the operational demands of Abu Dhabi Police.







Expected to launch by 2027–28, this futuristic hybrid isn’t just a patrol unit. It is a mobile command center, drone launcher, and mobile EV charging station, all rolled into one.

The innovation was revealed at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ exhibition. Moreover, this event was held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi from May 11 to 22, 2025. Developed entirely in the UAE, Magnus reflects the nation’s growing focus on local manufacturing and smart public safety solutions.

What makes Magnus different?

According to Waleed Alblooshi, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at Eneron, the Magnus vehicle is tailored to enhance both mobility and security across the city. Here’s what sets it apart:







Hybrid Range: Travels up to 900km on a single charge.

Travels up to 900km on a single charge. Onboard Team: Equipped with a driver and a command officer.

Equipped with a driver and a command officer. Drone Deployment: Drones can be launched directly from the vehicle for real-time monitoring and inspection.

Drones can be launched directly from the vehicle for real-time monitoring and inspection. EV Charging Support: Offers emergency charging for electric vehicles that run out of battery mid-journey.

Offers emergency charging for electric vehicles that run out of battery mid-journey. Autonomous Capability: Operates off-road autonomously and can be controlled remotely.

Operates off-road autonomously and can be controlled remotely. Surveillance Tech: Features 360-degree cameras and live data feeds for effective surveillance.

The UAE has been steadily advancing its green mobility agenda, and Magnus fits right into that vision. Its ability to recharge electric vehicles on the road supports EV users. Also, it aligns with the country’s sustainable transport goals.

As Alblooshi explained, the multi-functional vehicle is expected to make a significant impact:

“It can operate autonomously off-road and be controlled remotely. It’s equipped with multiple cameras providing a 360-degree view and real-time data for surveillance.”

By the end of the decade, seeing a Magnus vehicle assisting a driver or launching a drone overhead may become a common sight. With such tech-forward capabilities, the UAE’s latest innovation represents a leap in smart policing, tactical mobility, and public service efficiency.