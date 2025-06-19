Ubisoft Says They Are Deep In Developing Prince Of Persia Remake

Guess we live in a time of massive game delays. Following the delay of GTA VI, Ubisoft has also come out to say that their net big remake project is taking its sweet time to polish. The only difference is that Prince of Persia: Sands of Time fans are relieved the game is happening at all.







Ubisoft has quietly reaffirmed that the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is still very much in development. Despite missteps, delays, and evolving leadership, the studio says the project remains a priority and is improving behind the scenes.

Prince of Persia Update: What We Know

Originally announced at E3 2020, the Sands of Time remake faced mounting criticism after early gameplay reveals were met with fan dissatisfaction over dated visuals and sluggish mechanics. Ubisoft responded by delaying the game in early 2021 and again in 2022, citing what it called a “reimagining” based on player feedback.

Recently, Ubisoft reaffirmed its commitment. Per senior VP of Brand, Ismaël Houali, the team is "deeply immersed" in development. He promised that upcoming trailers would showcase upgraded visual fidelity, responsive combat, and tighter parkour mechanics.







In a post on the studio’s official Prince of Persia X account, Ubisoft simply says, “Yep, we’re still deep in the game – exploring, building, and ensuring the sands move with purpose. This game is being created by a team that truly cares, and they’re pouring their hearts (and a lot of coffee) into every step. Thank you for sticking with us.”

These improvements aim to honor the original’s legacy while meeting modern standards. The company is also shifting from Unreal Engine 4 to a newer engine, which should enable dynamic lighting, higher frame rates, and cinematic rendering.

Prince of Persia: Why It Matters

The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake carries high expectations. In many ways, it is a test of Ubisoft’s ability to properly revive beloved franchises. The original 2003 game garnered critical acclaim for its narrative, innovative controls, and time-manipulation mechanics. Fans hope the remake retains those core elements while introducing quality-of-life enhancements: smoother traversal, responsive combat, and modernized UI.

Success could pave the way for a revival of other classic titles. On the other hand, failure might further damage public trust in Ubisoft’s remaster strategy following missteps like the Splinter Cell remake. The studio has publicly acknowledged past errors and emphasized a more collaborative approach with players during development.

Community Response and Upcoming Expectations

Community reaction has been cautiously optimistic. Enthusiasts appreciate that Ubisoft is not abandoning the project and is proactively addressing concerns. Online forums note that transparency and tangible updates are key to rebuilding hope. “Better late than broken” is a common sentiment; fans prefer delays over a half-baked release.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft says a refreshed gameplay reel could arrive before the end of 2025. Industry analysts believe a strategic reveal at gamescom or The Game Awards could follow, setting up a 2026 release window. Currently internal goals suggest the team is aiming to ship in early 2026, though Ubisoft emphasizes dependability over rushing.