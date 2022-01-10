Ufone 4G enables free calls for tourists stranded in Murree, suburbs

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G has enabled a free calling facility to tourists stranded in Murree and suburbs so that they can access help or stay connected with their loved ones during the recent snowstorm-induced catastrophe that struck the hill station.

The service is a bid to aid the ongoing rescue operation so that further loss is prevented by helping people connect with their loved ones and the authorities to ensure their safe evacuation. The raging snowstorm has forced shops and markets to close down and mobile balance is unavailable in large parts of the tourist destination. However, Ufone is making sure that its users are able to connect even if they are out of mobile balance.

The company has offered free Ufone to Ufone and PTCL calls for tourists stranded in Murree, Nathiagali, and suburbs who can simply dial *4357# from their handsets.

The free calls come in handy as a lot of people are still stuck and await rescue services or look to intimate their family and friends about their situation. The offer will help save lives and aid the ongoing rescue work by helping locate stranded tourists.

Meanwhile, Ufone and PTCL teams are on the ground in Murree, Nathiagali, and surrounding areas to make sure that users have uninterrupted access to the network during this difficult hour.