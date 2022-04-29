Ufone 4G gives Unlimited Calls & Data with new Post Pay Prime

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G in line with its commitment to enhancing the user experience of its valued consumers has introduced a unique post-paid product ‘Ufone Post Pay Prime’.

Owing to the growing demand for uninterrupted and seamless communication especially in terms of calls and data, including video streaming, calling, conferencing, messaging, socializing, and glitch-free gaming with the fastest 4G network, Ufone 4G through its latest Post Pay Prime package will provide a single solution with ease and convenience.

The newest Post Pay Prime packages also offer flexibility and convenience giving customers the liberty to choose from three prime packages. Prime 750 available at PKR 750 is an affordable price package for starters offering 10 GB of data, 7500 on-net & PTCL minutes, 400 off-net minutes, and 2000 SMS. The mid-range Prime 1200 package, as the name suggests available at PKR 1200, offers more value for money that includes 20 GB of data, 7500 on-net & PTCL minutes, 750 off-net minutes, and 7500 SMS whereas the premium Prime 2000 package that is available for PKR 2000 offers 40 GB of data, 7500 on-net & PTCL minutes, 1200 off-net minutes, and 7500 SMS. All charges mentioned are inclusive of tax.

With the launch of this latest product, Ufone 4G has yet again proved that it is at the forefront to provide customer centric products and services that are not only reliable, but also delivers a seamless experience. The company is dedicated to ensuring flexible and convenient solutions that provide consumers with packages that are exclusively designed to not only addresses their voice and data needs but deliver a matchless user experience round the clock.

Customers can subscribe the packages through Ufone Joint Shops, and franchises. Additional inquiries about the packages are available here: https://www.ufone.com/postpayprime/