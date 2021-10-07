Ufone and MicroEnsure introduce family health insurance in Pakistan

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone, and MicroEnsure, a subsidiary of the Micro Insurance Company Group, have collaborated to introduce a convenient and affordable health insurance product ‘U-Sehat Family’ in Pakistan. The insurance product brings every Pakistani Ufone user within a virtual health safety net through its affordable, easy-to-understand, and hassle-free insurance system.

U-Sehat Family simplifies the cumbersome traditional health insurance system by digitizing it in order to extend unparalleled ease and access to Ufone users and their family members during the time of need. It also facilitates the users with enhanced health provisions which are in dire need especially during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

For greater convenience, the insurance policies have been tailor-made according to the specific needs of every user. Special health packages including ‘Silver’ (PKR 6+tax/day), ‘Gold’ (PKR 12+tax/day), and ‘Platinum’ (PKR 19.5+tax/day). Moreover, U-Sehat family plans offer benefits such as Daily Hospitalization Benefit, Daily Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Benefit and Funeral Expenses Cover and costs of hospitalization in Pakistan subject to the opted plan. Users can subscribe by dialing the USSD String*6070# and for more details can visit www.ufone.com/usehatfamily/.

Speaking at the occasion of the product launch, Mr. Shahbaz Khan, Executive Vice President (EVP), Wireless Services, PTCL Group, said: “We are excited to partner with MicroEnsure to provide a convenient and enabling insurance solution to our customers. Being a customer-centric brand, Ufone is committed to touching upon every aspect of our customers’ lives and health is of prime importance. We hope that U-Sehat Family will not only bring hassle-free insurance to our customers but will bridge the wide disparity in terms of access to health facilities in the country.”

Mr. Rehan Butt, CEO MicroEnsure Pakistan and Vice President Micro Insurance Company Group said: “We are a proud partner of Ufone in design, delivery, and servicing of insurance products and have reached out to scores of customers over the past three years of working together. Increased health awareness in members of mass-market is one of the outcomes of COVID-19 and over time we have been getting feedback from a large number of customers asking for a product covering their family members. We thank the support and patronage of Ufone for making this new package available to their customers and hope it will play a significant role in deepening health insurance penetration in Pakistan.”

Insurance coverage is quickly becoming a common necessity vis-à-vis the lack of medical facilities and infrastructure in the public sector leading to enhanced reliance on private health services. Ufone’s insurance coverage for its customers will come as a great help for low-income groups with regards to the rising costs of medical facilities.