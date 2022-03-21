Unilever Pakistan and Circle Women to train young women in Rahim Yar Khan with digital skills

Unilever Pakistan and Circle Pakistan have partnered to set up a digital training program exclusively for deserving women in the city of Rahim Yar Khan. This program will train 50 women in 2022 and another 200 women by 2023.

As part of this effort, Unilever Pakistan and Circle Women will set up a technology hub within the Unilever School in Rahim Yar Khan to make it a place for young women to learn basic digital skills, digital marketing, design, business skills and promote financial inclusion. The target age group for the students will be 18-30 and the students will be required to have completed their matriculation education.

Amir Paracha, Chairman & CEO, Unilever Pakistan highlighted,

“Unilever Pakistan has been a part of Rahim Yar Khan since 1948. This is the city where our journey began in the country, and it is always going to be a place that is closest to our heart. This effort will Increase skills and livelihood opportunities for the women in RYK and will open a new pipeline of potential employees and talent in the city.”

Arif Surti, Works Director RYK, Unilever Pakistan, shared,

“Our factory in Rahim Yar Khan is the largest in the region, generating livelihoods for hundreds of households in the city. We are also focused on creating diversity by providing a safe environment for women to join the workforce.”

Sadaffe Abid, CEO, Circle Pakistan added,

“I am glad to bring this effort to Rahim Yar Khan in partnership with Unilever Pakistan. Circle is committed to women’s economic empowerment and has trained 500 young women from underserved communities in various parts of Punjab and Sindh on key digital skills such as coding, digital marketing and design to enable them to secure internships leading to jobs or freelancing gigs.”

Unilever Pakistan is the country’s largest FMCG, present in Pakistan since 1948. The company has over 30 brands spanning Home Care, Personal Care, Foods, Beverages, and Ice Cream with over 97% local production, through 4 factories and 5 co packers.

CIRCLE started with the mission of working towards women’s empowerment and leadership development through advocacy, research, technology and innovative entrepreneurship labs, and impactful leadership programs to grow women in leadership roles. CIRCLE provides digital skills from basic digital literacy for women at grassroots level to coding, digital marketing and more.