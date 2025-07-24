By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Upcoming Vivo Iqoo Phone Packs Huge 8000mah Battery

Honor just released the X70, which has a massive 8,300mAh battery. Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is now doing the same. There will soon be a new iQOO gadget with an 8,000mAh battery, model number V2507A. As a result, it is among the biggest smartphone batteries available.

The phone has already received sales certification in China. Recently, it also appeared on the Geekbench database, revealing key details. According to the listing, it runs on the powerful Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It is paired with 16 GB of RAM for top-tier performance.

Interestingly, it still runs Android 15, despite Android 16 being available. This might disappoint some early adopters. The device scored 2,882 in Geekbench’s single-core test. It achieved 8,762 in the multi-core test, confirming its flagship status.

Sources suggest this device will be named iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+. It will join the Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro in the series. With its massive battery, flagship chip, and large RAM, the Z10 Turbo Pro+ looks like a true powerhouse. A launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but expectations are high.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

