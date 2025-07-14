By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Us Lab Makes Dual Material 3d Printing Method For Aircrafts Energy Tech

A revolutionary dual material 3D printing method is in the market now. This new material can combine two distinct polymers in one pass. It has been created by startup JuggerBot 3D and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in a joint venture to make 3D printing more durable.

Game-Changing Tech for Industry Giants

ORNL and JuggerBot 3D enhanced ORNL’s open-source slicer with real-time laser calibration. The printer checks every extruded bead width and fine-tunes speed on the spot. That means cleaner layers, tighter tolerances, and parts that meet the rigorous demands of industrial use.

Operators also get a “Material Card” database that includes preset calibration settings for specific polymers, saving hours of manual setup. Want to switch from carbon fiber filament to glass-filled resin? Click and go.

What Makes Dual Material 3D Printing So Revolutionary?

This is one of the first large-format additive systems to print thermoplastics, which are widely available and inexpensive. Also the thermosets, which are robust and stable under high temperatures.

That’s huge for businesses that require materials to withstand pressure, vibration, or high temperatures, such as airplane manufacturing or oil pipelines. Traditionally, individual pieces would need to be made separately and then bonded together.

Already on the Defense Radar

JuggerBot is also working on a $4 million U.S. Air Force project to develop similar hybrid systems for tooling in defense environments. That adds even more weight to this collaboration, pointing to national interest in scaling this kind of advanced manufacturing.

A Glimpse into Dual Material 3D Printing

With this technology, you can 3D print:

  • Aircraft brackets with heat-resistant joints

  • Heavy-duty pipe grips with flexible rubber edges

  • Electric vehicle parts that fuse strong frames with soft-contact points

And it’s all done faster and cheaper than traditional fabrication or separate-material builds.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

