By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 54 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Us Tech Firms Cut 94k Jobs Due To Ai Shift

The accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence in 2025 has triggered a dramatic shift in the employment landscape across the United States tech industry. According to official data, over 94,000 specialists have lost their jobs this year alone, as companies turn to AI and automation to streamline operations.

AI is rapidly transforming the tech workspace. It has made the biggest impact in programming, data analysis, customer service, and creative fields. AI now completes tasks in minutes that once required entire teams. Tools like “ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot” are automating coding, document creation, and customer support.

Many companies see this transition as a strategic move to “reduce human resources and provide services faster and cheaper”. In doing so, they aim to boost productivity, cut costs, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving tech-driven world.

Concerns Over Job Loss and Inequality

While businesses celebrate increased efficiency, critics, including workers and trade unions, are sounding alarms. The growing use of generative AI is feared to “increase social inequality and lead to unemployment of unskilled workers”, raising ethical and social concerns that extend far beyond profit margins.

Economists warn that this transformation will likely intensify as AI capabilities expand, threatening the future of traditional roles across multiple industries. However, they also point out that new opportunities are emerging for professionals who can adapt and work with new technologies.

Organizations like the UN and the World Bank are urging both governments and corporations to take proactive measures by investing in workforce retraining and upskilling programs. Preparing workers for the future, they argue, is critical to ensuring that innovation doesn’t come at the cost of social stability.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Adb Highlights Potential Of Pakistans Smartphone Industry

ADB Pushes Pakistan to Make and Export More Smartphones

Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil As Ldi License Disputes Escalate

Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil as LDI License Disputes Escalate

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Z Fold6: Feature-by-Feature Comparison

Govt Urged To Utilize Telecom Funds For Rural Fiber Expansion

Govt Urged to Utilize Telecom Funds for Rural Fiber Expansion

Adb Warns Pakistan Of Risk From High Digital Taxes

ADB Warns Pakistan of Risk from High Digital Taxes

Pak Ramps Up I T Policy As Minister Vows Cyber Training For Kids

Pak Ramps Up I.T. Policy as Minister Vows Cyber Training for Kids

Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi Fi Service

Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi-Fi Service

Wednesday Season 2 Nears Netflix Premier Fans Ask Wheres Lady Gaga

Wednesday Season 2 Nears Netflix Premier; Fans Ask “Where’s Lady Gaga?”

Cda Transfer Fee Increased New Rates On Islamabad Property Transfers

FBR Makes Property Value Declaration in Tax Returns Mandatory

Pakistan Citizens Portal Android App Hit By Glitches

Govt Plans Fresh Android App as Citizens Portal Faces Technical Woes

Bitcoin Surges Past 120k Again Proving Its Not Just A Bubble

Bitcoin Surges Past $123K Again, Proving It’s Not Just a Bubble

Pakistan China Launch Cpec Joint Training In Ai Agriculture

Pakistan, China Launch CPEC Joint Training in AI, Agriculture

Bmw Toyota Land Cruiser Now More Affordable

BMW & Toyota Land Cruiser Now More Affordable