OpenAI appears to be quietly experimenting with a potentially game-changing education feature inside ChatGPT. A new mode, referred to as “Study together”, has recently surfaced and could signal a shift in how students prepare for exams and collaborate using AI.

Although the feature isn’t yet active, references to a “Study together” mode were first noticed as early as May. As of now, more testers have reported seeing it appear in their interfaces, although its actual functionality remains unclear.

So far, speculation suggests the mode may allow users to invite friends to study together on ChatGPT or even have the AI itself serve as a study companion. Either way, the concept has sparked interest for its potential to disrupt the education niche by transforming solo study sessions into more interactive learning experiences.

The “Study together” feature isn’t the only new functionality being tested. OpenAI is also working on new connectors designed for GPT Search and Deep Research. Among these, a notable addition is a Slack connector, which would enable ChatGPT Deep Research to access and analyze Slack messages for added research context.

Although OpenAI has remained tight-lipped about the full scope of its product roadmap, it’s clear that major updates are underway. The highly anticipated GPT-5 is on the horizon, potentially marking a pivotal point for the company amid strategic tensions, including its evolving relationship with Microsoft and talent competition from Meta.

As OpenAI expands the capabilities of ChatGPT beyond simple conversation, tools like “Study together” hint at a broader vision: an AI that not only informs but also collaborates and educates.