Users Can Now Transfer WhatsApp Chats Between Android And iOS

In recent news, WhatsApp has finally announced one of its most demanded features i.e. the ability to transfer chats between iOS and Android. The announcement of this feature came around during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 were being unveiled. It is said that these two phones would be the first to have this feature.

Later on, this feature would move on to all devices i.e. Android and iOS smartphones in the coming weeks. However, it is to be noted that there is no clear time frame to when it will be released but it does seem that Samsung has acquired some exclusivity in regards to this feature.

However, there is a catch to this feature as it is necessary that both devices be connected with a USB-C to Lightning cable hence any other wireless means is not applicable for this feature.

So far, testing is underway regarding this feature and would start rolling out over the upcoming weeks.