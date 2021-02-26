Reportedly, Microsoft is rolling out a new feature, “Transform,” intended to let Word users turn a text-based Word document into a PowerPoint presentation.

The new feature can be accessed on Word online: File > Transform > Transform to PowerPoint presentation.

Once users have selected the feature, they need to select a design theme for the PPT and then review the PowerPoint results online. All the files get saved on OneDrive.

According to Mohit Anand, a program manager working with Microsoft, the feature comes with a few limitations. He said, “We only support text content for the transformation to the presentation; other media content support is not currently available. You can add your own media to the presentation after you have transformed your Word document,” explained Mohit Anand, a program manager on the PowerPoint team.”