VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu visits Pakistan, meets with PM Imran Khan

Kaan Terzioğlu, Chief Executive Officer, VEON Group called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Kaan reiterated the Group’s full support towards the Government’s #DigitalPakistan agenda.

VEON, a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, is embarking on a journey to be a world-leading digital operator with over 213.8 million subscribers in nine countries, including 71.9 million in Pakistan through its operating company, Jazz.

Kaan apprised the Prime Minister about Jazz’s investment in Pakistan, which has crossed US$ 10 billion including US$ 560 million in the last two years alone on 4G network expansion – taking the total number of 4G users to 34.2 million, cementing Jazz’s position as the number one 4G operator.

During the meeting, Kaan also talked about the role Jazz is playing in improving digital infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, investing in digital skills and literacy, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, and driving financial inclusion through JazzCash.

Prime Minister Imran Khan valued the Group’s commitment to Pakistan including the sustainability initiatives that empower the young with digital tools and resources. “The government launched the ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative to provide a platform to the youth and it is heartening to see private sector companies like Jazz carry the mantle,” the prime minister said. He also highlighted the key role mobile operators play in a country’s economic growth by bringing in foreign investment, fostering connectivity, and enabling other sectors to thrive.

“Pakistan is a key market for VEON, and we see tremendous growth potential as the country continues to implement its ‘Digital Pakistan’ vision. To accelerate this and to encourage private sector investment in broadband connectivity and network expansion, a forward-looking regulatory regime in line with next-generation connectivity requirements, and a policy framework facilitating innovative business models are needed,” said VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu.

“Utilising our leadership position and global expertise, we are focused on creating a flourishing digital ecosystem in Pakistan. Constantly investing in expanding access to 4G to rural and semi-urban areas, and in innovating and adapting our digital services to become a digital lifestyle partner for our customers is at the core of this journey,” said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim.

