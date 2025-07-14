Vivo X Fold 5 Top Features Full Specs

The Vivo X Fold 5 marks Vivo’s latest innovation in the foldable smartphone space, targeting global markets with premium features and design. It is the official successor to the Vivo X Fold3 and Vivo X Fold3 Pro, as Vivo has skipped the “X Fold4” naming entirely. This new model is expected to combine the best of both previous versions into a single flagship foldable, offering a refined body, stronger durability, better display performance, and enhanced usability.

Whether you’re upgrading from a previous foldable or switching from a traditional smartphone, the X Fold 5 offers noticeable improvements in design, display quality, battery life, and software usability, all packed in a lighter, slimmer body.

Let’s break down the major features of the Vivo X Fold 5.

Design: Slimmer and Lighter Than Ever

The Vivo X Fold 5 is a clear design upgrade over its predecessors.

It measures 9.2 mm when folded and only 4.3 mm when open, compared to 11.2 mm and 5.2 mm on the X Fold3 Pro.

The weight has been reduced from 236 g to 224 g, making it more portable and easier to handle.

This ultra-slim profile makes it one of the thinnest foldable phones on the market today. In terms of build quality, Vivo has introduced IP58/IP59+ dust resistance. While not fully dust-tight like an IP68 rating, it’s a major step up from previous models, which offered no official dust protection.

Display: Brighter, Smoother, and More Vivid

The Vivo X Fold 5 features two high-quality LTPO AMOLED displays with impressive specifications.

The cover display is 6.53 inches, while the main foldable display spans 8.03 inches when unfolded.

Both support a 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and LTPO adaptive refresh technology.

What stands out is the cover screen’s peak brightness, which reaches up to 5,500 nits, making it ideal for bright outdoor environments. Whether you’re watching videos, multitasking, or gaming, the screen experience is immersive and ultra-responsive.

Camera: Minor Tweaks with Major Intent

The camera setup sees strategic adjustments rather than radical upgrades:

The main camera is a 50MP sensor with a brighter f/1.6 aperture, but it now uses a smaller 1/1.56-inch sensor compared to the Fold3 Pro’s 1/1.3-inch.

The ultrawide camera keeps a similar sensor but adds a 15mm f/2.1 lens and phase detection autofocus for sharper wide shots.

The telephoto zoom camera features a 50MP 1/1.95-inch sensor with an 85mm f/2.6 lens, replacing the previous 64MP 70mm setup.

These changes indicate Vivo’s focus on refined image processing and versatility rather than chasing megapixel numbers.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance has also improved in the X Fold 5:

It now packs a 6,000mAh battery, which is about a 5% increase over its predecessor.

It supports 90W wired fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups.

Wireless charging is also expected to be supported (depending on the market).

Whether you’re gaming, video calling, or running productivity apps, the larger battery ensures longer usage throughout the day.

Custom Button and New Features

One standout hardware addition is the new custom button located at the top-right side of the device.

This button lets users:

Instantly switch between Vibration and ring mode.

Activate the flashlight with a single press

It adds a touch of physical convenience in an era dominated by on-screen toggles.

The Vivo X Fold 5 ships with all essential accessories: a powerful 90W charging adapter, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a protective case designed for the foldable form. This ensures you’re ready to go right after unboxing; no need to buy extras separately.

The Vivo X Fold 5 brings meaningful upgrades over its predecessors, blending pro-level features into one premium device. Its thinner design, better durability, brighter display, and refined camera system position it as a strong competitor in the foldable market.