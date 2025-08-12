Vivo X Fold5 Arrives In Pakistan With Lightest Ever Foldable

Pakistan’s smartphone market is gearing up for a transformative moment as vivo officially introduces the X Fold5. The Fold5 is a foldable powerhouse set to elevate mobile technology across the nation with its sleek, lightest design. Pre-orders begin tomorrow, August 13, 2025, with official sales starting August 19, 2025.

Fold5 Innovative Design Meets Durability

The X Fold5 redefines portability with a sleek metal-titanium build, weighing 217g and featuring a folded thickness of 9.2mm and an unfolded thickness of 4.3mm.

This slim profile is achieved through a kinematic hinge design incorporating ultra-strong steel and carbon-fiber nuts, enhancing both strength and comfort.

It boasts IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+ water resistance, IP5X dust resistance, and Second-Gen Armor Glass, tested for 600,000 folds. While marketed as resilient for harsh conditions like -20°C!

Stunning Visual Experience

The X Fold5 dazzles with dual AMOLED displays: an 8.03-inch inner screen and a 6.53-inch cover screen, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland for eye safety, the displays leverage ZEISS Master Color technology for vibrant daylight visuals. This setup promises an immersive experience, though real-world performance under diverse lighting conditions awaits user feedback.

Advanced Camera System

Co-engineered with ZEISS, the rear camera array features three 50MP sensors: a primary ultra-sensing lens, an ultra-wide with autofocus, and a periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Dual 20MP front cameras on both screens ensure high-quality selfies, appealing to content creators and casual users alike.

Pricing, Power and Performance of vivo X Fold5

The X Fold5, with 512GB storage, is priced at Rs. 569,999 and includes free vivo buds, available for pre-order from August 12 and on sale from August 19 across Pakistan.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the X Fold5 includes up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage (not 4.1, per latest data).

Its 6,000mAh BlueVolt Silicon-Anode battery supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging, offering all-day endurance. The AI features like Smart Office will also enhance productivity of users.