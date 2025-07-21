Vivo expands its Y Series lineup with the launch of the Y19s Pro. It builds on what users already love. This upgraded version of the Y19s brings stronger battery performance without compromising daily essentials. It delivers a balance of style, power, and durability.

The Y19s Pro offers a sleek design, immersive visuals, smooth audio, and reliable imaging. It’s designed to handle your hustle and downtime effortlessly. Priced at Rs. 43,999, it offers a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price.

According to Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo,

“The Y19s Pro gives users more of what they love, reliable performance, modern design, and lasting capacity.”

Supercharged Battery Power, Made to Last

In today’s fast-paced world, smartphones must last long and charge fast. The vivo Y19s Pro meets that need head-on. It features a massive 6000mAh battery, which is a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The battery retains up to 30% charge after nine hours of heavy usage.

Thanks to 44W FlashCharge, the device charges from 20% to 80% in just 50 minutes. This makes it perfect for users on the go.

Additionally, vivo’s 5-Year Battery Health Protection ensures that the battery maintains 80% health after 1700 cycles. This guarantees long-term reliability and value.

Engineered for Toughness: Durability Inside and Out

The Y19s Pro isn’t just powerful; it’s built to endure. Its frame is reinforced with impact-resistant materials and an anti-drop design. It has passed both the SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification and Military-Grade Certification, offering users peace of mind.

Its IP64 rating protects it from water splashes, dust, and sand. Even with wet hands, the screen stays responsive and smooth. Internally, it provides a 36-month seamless experience, ensuring apps and files run consistently, even after years of daily use.

Smooth Performance with Sensory Delight

Whether you’re working or relaxing, the Y19s Pro keeps up with your lifestyle. Its performance remains smooth, even with multitasking. The large 6.68-inch high-brightness Dotch display supports a 90 Hz refresh rate, making every tap feel fluid.

With a peak brightness of 1000 nits, the display stays visible under direct sunlight. It’s also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, helping reduce eye strain.

For audio lovers, dual stereo speakers amplify sound by up to 300%, offering rich, immersive playback for all content. Its 50MP HD main camera ensures vivid and clear shots in every condition. Whether it’s daylight or low light, results stay impressive. Portrait and night modes further enhance everyday photography, making creativity simple and accessible.

Stylish Design, Packed with Personality

The Y19s Pro brings style to your smartphone experience. It’s unique Dynamic Light feature lights up during calls, photos, games, and charging. This smart visual detail makes the phone an expressive accessory, beyond just function.

The device comes in three stunning color variants:

Glacier Blue —Inspired by cool, icy textures for a fresh and bold look.

Pearl Silver —Offers a soft, rainbow-like glow that shifts beautifully with the light.

Glossy Black—Minimalist and modern with a subtle diamond texture for extra depth.

Each variant is crafted for those who value both style and individuality.

Price and Availability in Pakistan

The vivo Y19s Pro is now available in Pakistan for Rs. 43,999, with a 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Sales began on July 19 at official retailers nationwide. The device is PTA-approved and supports all major mobile networks in Pakistan.

Buyers will receive:

1-year official warranty

15-day free replacement policy

6-month warranty on accessories

Moreover, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12 GB of free internet (2 GB/month for 6 months) by inserting their SIM into Slot 1.