Warner Bros Games has overhauled its structure to centralize teams around its four key franchises: Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and DC. Senior vice presidents now lead dedicated development divisions for each IP.







Yves Lachance will supervise Harry Potter and Game of Thrones titles from Montreal, while NetherRealm’s Shaun Himmerick oversees Mortal Kombat and DC titles. This shift aims to deliver long-term franchise roadmaps and elevate game quality and consistency.

Warner Bros. Want to Shift From Hogwarts Legacy to Quidditch competitions

The massive success of Hogwarts Legacy has prompted Warner Bros to double down on Wizarding World games. The company is reportedly prioritizing Hogwarts Legacy 2 and exploring new entries like a definitive legacy Quidditch release, following Quidditch Champions, which launched in 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy sold 12 million units in its first two weeks and drove a 300 percent surge in engagement with official Wizarding World platforms. Expect immersive sequels and competitive sports spin-offs under this franchise commitment.







Game of Thrones Fast Tracks to RTS and RPG genres

Warner Bros is quietly forging a massive Game of Thrones real-time strategy game, slated for a fiery 2026 release. And fans are already dreaming of a sprawling, high-stakes war epic.

Whispers point to deep RPG elements, intricate political alliances, and full-scale city management that could rival the best in the genre. Now under the narrative leadership of Yves Lachance, this could mark the first time Westeros gets the richly cinematic, strategically brutal game it deserves.

Expect cross-universe tech, shared storytelling DNA, and the most immersive Thrones experience ever teased.

Mortal Kombat and DC Games Get Renewed

Mortal Kombat 1 didn’t pack the same knockout punch as its predecessors, sparking urgency inside Warner Bros. to reignite the franchise’s fire. With veteran producer Shaun Himmerick now steering NetherRealm, the studio is rumored to be cooking up explosive sequels; possibly a return of Injustice or a dark new Batman brawler.

After pulling the plug on several mobile and console spin-offs, Warner Bros. appears laser-focused on unleashing blockbuster fighting and action titles that deliver pure, high-impact gameplay.

Warner Bros. Seeking Stability with Franchise Gaming

Following the closure of Monolith, Player First, and Multiversus studios, Warner Bros Games is trimming excess and targeting IPs that deliver results.

The company reported a 48 percent revenue drop in Q1 2025. It was due to underperforming titles like Suicide Squad and multi-IP failures.

Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav confirmed the pivot to franchise-first strategy, prioritizing fewer highly polished games instead of spreading across experimental titles.