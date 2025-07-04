By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 26 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
With the release of Android beta 2.25.20.7, WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature that is being developed specifically for business users. A company credit system that offers monthly trial credits for broadcast messages is made possible by this update. The functionality is still hidden and inactive in the current beta release, so users won’t see it just yet.

WhatsApp has designated the capability for broadcast messages as “Trial,” and it is presently “under development.” Selected companies will get monthly broadcast credits under this method. They won’t need to sign up for a paid plan to send mass texts, thanks to these credits. WhatsApp wants to give businesses risk-free credits while testing the broadcast limit features.

The trial period for the credit system will be six months. Businesses will continuously receive the same amount of credits every month throughout this time. This enables businesses to test out the broadcast capability and assess its efficacy prior to making a payment.

No official release date has been announced; beta testers should stay alert. The 2.25.20.7 WhatsApp Android beta was pushed to the Google Play Beta Program, and the broadcast credit tool is expected in a later release.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

