WhatsApp has started testing local business directories

WhatsApp is working on new features for its messaging system which now allows users to chat with businesses. the company has started testing this directory feature which allows users to scan local shops within your area and be able to contact them. This will allow users to connect with the local market without searching up Google or asking for any business cards.

According to Matt Idema, Vice President of business messaging at Facebook, their testing phase involves ‘thousands’ of shops and services. Moreover, Will Cathcart further added the following:

“Based on feedback from the people who try it over the next few months, we’ll look at expanding this service to other cities and other types of businesses available on WhatsApp.”

All in all, WhatsApp is slowly becoming this e-commerce space for businesses to easily interact with their customers and vice versa. Although the company introduced a separate app for businesses, the company is now making everything much more accessible and feasible in the main WhatsApp app. Presently, this feature is available in brazil but will be expanding to other countries real soon.