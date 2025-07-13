Whatsapp Makes Group Chats Smarter With Typing Indicator Update

WhatsApp is stepping up its group chat functionality with a subtle yet powerful upgrade: users will now be able to see how many participants are typing in a group chat, right from the chat list.

Rolling out via the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.20.17), this latest feature replaces the previously limited “one person typing” preview with a more dynamic update like “2 people typing…” or “three people typing…”. This marks a shift from simply showing one name (e.g., “Ali is typing…”) to reflecting the total number of users actively typing, offering a more transparent look into real-time group activity.

The feature is currently available to select beta testers via the Google Play Store, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Why It Matters?

This seemingly small change could make a big difference, especially in busy group chats, where conversations evolve rapidly. With multiple people replying at once, seeing that several users are typing helps you decide whether to engage immediately or come back later, especially useful for people juggling work or multitasking.

It also means no more wondering if you’ve missed an important moment in the conversation. The updated preview offers contextual awareness at a glance, saving users from constantly checking in.

What’s Still the Same?

It’s worth noting that this feature currently only applies to text typing. If several people are recording voice notes at once, WhatsApp will still show just one name, same as before. So, voice message-heavy groups won’t get the same visibility (yet).

This update is one of several fresh additions WhatsApp has been working on to enhance user convenience. Among them:

A “draft list” feature to help users find unsent messages more easily without scrolling through all chats.

A tool in development that would allow businesses to use credits to broadcast messages, giving commercial users new ways to connect with audiences.

When Can You Expect It?

While the feature is currently available to a limited beta users, WhatsApp plans to expand the rollout in the coming weeks. No official date has been announced for a full release, but the gradual rollout suggests it’s on the way soon.

This enhanced typing indicator might seem like a small tweak, but for group chat power users, it delivers exactly what WhatsApp promises: communication made smarter and simpler.