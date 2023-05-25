WhatsApp Might Soon Replace Phone Numbers With Usernames

Found in the WhatsApp beta for Android, a new feature allows users to set up a WhatsApp username and choose a unique name for their WhatsApp account thus ending sole reliance on phone numbers

One of the world’s most popular instant messaging platforms WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow its users to end their sole reliance on phone numbers by letting them choose unique usernames for their accounts.

Currently found on the WhatsApp beta for Android, the feature is expected to make its way onto WhatsApp in a future update.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update from the Google Play Store, we spotted a significant feature during our usual exploration of the new build,” says WABeta info, who published a report highlighting this new feature.

Screenshots attached in the WABetaInfo report shows a new option in the profile setting, which asks users to enter a new username of their liking. Once a user chooses a unique username for themselves, they will not have to rely solely on their phone numbers for contact identification, allowing others to search them using simple and easy to remember usernames.

Describing the feature in its report, WABetaInfo says that users will simply be able to initiate conversations with others by searching them with their usernames instead of their phone numbers.

So will conversations initiated through a username search be safe? Yes, WABetaInfo confirms that all of these conversations will be protected through WhatsApp’s robust end-to-end encryption proving once again that the app values user privacy and data security over everything else.

Are you in favor of usernames on WhatsApp? If yes, then tell us the username you’d like to keep for yourself in the comments down below.

