Whatsapp To Add Built In Document Scanner

WhatsApp is set to simplify how users scan and send documents with a new feature currently in development for Android devices.







According to the latest beta update (version 2.25.18.29) released via the Google Play Beta Program, the app will soon offer an in-app document scanning function.

This functionality has already been made available to iOS users earlier this year. The Android version is expected to offer the same convenience: the ability to scan documents using the phone’s camera and send them instantly in chats, all without relying on third-party tools. As a result, “You will no longer need apps like CamScanner” to manage document scans.

Easy Scanning with Two Capture Modes

When the new option labeled “Scan document” is selected from the file-sharing menu, the user’s camera will launch with two capture modes:







Manual mode , for users who want complete control over framing and timing.

, for users who want complete control over framing and timing. Automatic mode, which detects document edges and snaps a picture automatically for quicker use.

Instant PDF Conversion

Once a document is scanned, WhatsApp will automatically convert it into a PDF. This makes it easy to share directly through individual or group chats.

The feature uses Android’s native APIs, meaning that all scanning and processing is performed directly on the device. Importantly, all documents remain protected thanks to WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption and are only shared when users choose to do so.

While the feature is not yet live for the public, its presence in the beta version confirms that a broader rollout is planned in future updates. Users can expect more information as development progresses.