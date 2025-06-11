Whatsapp To Add Drafts Filter For Unsent Messages

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to locate chats with incomplete drafts quickly. There is no need to scroll endlessly through conversation threads.







Until now, WhatsApp users who started typing a message but didn’t hit send could spot the chat via a subtle green indicator in the chat list. While this marker helped, it still required users to manually scroll through dozens (or hundreds) of chats to find those unfinished messages. It is an inefficient and often frustrating process, especially for those juggling multiple conversations.

That’s about to change.

Introducing the “Drafts” Chat Filter

As per WABetaInfo, a new “Drafts” filter is currently being tested in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.17 update. This filter will automatically compile and display all chats that contain unsent messages, offering users a centralized and clutter-free view of all message drafts.







One of the highlights of this feature is its simplicity. The “Drafts” filter will be a preset option, meaning users won’t need to activate or configure it. If there’s a draft message in any chat, the filter will appear automatically, ensuring easy access without additional steps.

For users who prefer not to see this filter, WhatsApp is also adding flexibility. Users can disable the feature at any time and re-enable it later based on their preference.

Beyond just convenience, the filter acts as a practical reminder. It helps users return to conversations they intended to respond to but didn’t, whether due to interruptions or a conscious choice to reply later.

Although the feature is still under development, it promises to be a welcome addition for users who regularly manage multiple chats and want a smoother, more intuitive way to handle unsent messages.

With the upcoming “Drafts” filter, WhatsApp is fine-tuning the way users stay organized, helping ensure that no important message goes unsent.