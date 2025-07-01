Whatsapp To Launch Multi Account Switching In Upcoming Update

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a highly requested feature that will make managing multiple accounts significantly easier for its users.

The update, currently spotted in the beta version for iOS (25.19.10.74), will allow users to switch between different WhatsApp accounts effortlessly, without needing to log out or restart the app.

According to WABetaInfo, this upcoming capability will be integrated directly into WhatsApp’s settings page, where a newly added section will serve as a central hub for all registered accounts. Users will be able to see each account’s profile photo and name, making it easy to distinguish between them.

Switching accounts will be as simple as tapping on the desired profile. WhatsApp will instantly load the associated chat history, settings, and preferences, creating a tailored experience for each account.

One of the most appealing aspects of this feature is that adding new accounts won’t risk any data loss. Each account will retain its own notification sounds, auto-download settings, and backup preferences, ensuring separation between personal and professional profiles.

Even better, WhatsApp will show a confirmation message at the bottom of the screen whenever an account switch is successfully completed.

Smart notifications for multiple profiles

WhatsApp is also improving how notifications are handled in a multi-account setup. If a message arrives on a secondary account while you’re using the primary one, the app will send a specially formatted notification. This alert will clearly mention the sender’s name and the account that received the message, avoiding any mix-up.

Tapping the notification will switch the user to the right account. It will also open the correct conversation. This makes multitasking much easier.

The feature is helpful for users with more than one phone number. It’s especially useful as eSIM technology becomes more common. On supported iPhones, users can store and activate multiple eSIMs. This may remove the need for separate apps like WhatsApp Business.

When is it coming?

This multi-account feature is still under development. It will be included in a future WhatsApp update. The update is a big step toward user convenience. It meets the growing need for easier communication across multiple accounts.