WhatsApp Voice Calls May Soon Get An Amazing New Feature

WhatsApp is constantly trying to bring unique features to its app. The main aim is to facilitate the users, whether corporate users or individuals.



As we know, in many parts of the world, WhatsApp Voice calls perform like regular calls. Though, these kinds of calls are more intrusive than a regular chat. Therefore, WhatsApp has planned to bring to upgrade its voice calling capabilities.

The company is adding a “new audio chat” option that might feel a lot like Discord voice chats.

WhatsApp Feature

WhatsApp beta version 2.23.7.12 WABetaInfo activates a new interface for audio calls.

A waveform logo replaces the traditional call button in a conversation’s top app menu. By tapping it, a menu with the options open audio chat and call group appears.

Though the feature is not yet operational, WABetaInfo launched an incomplete user interface (UI) associated with the new calling option.

In addition, when you try to start an audio chat, the bar, as mentioned above, grows to make space for a singular end-call button at the top. Moreover, it so expected that as soon as the option is functional, it will incorporate more options into it.

Though the company has not revealed much information about the feature, its current setup leaves room for speculation.

However, it is also expected that the new feature is intended to be a discrete way to join and leave group chats with friends and coworkers. Likewise, to Twitter, Spaces, Slack, Huddles, or Discord’s voice chats.

Moreover, WhatsApp naming strategy suggests that it will function similarly to the options above, mainly Discord.

Hence, the fact that the call group option remains available shows that this will work. Indeed, the new audio chat feature will give users a fantastic experience as it will not ring your phone non-stop until the user joins.

According to the company, they are planning to launch it soon to the public. It’s also not given that it will ever come to fruition. Before making an official announcement, the company may still abandon it.

In addition, Meta has recently launched a new WhatsApp application for Windows users, which is quite similar to the mobile app application and works much faster.

The fastest platform enables group video calls with up to eight people simultaneously. Moreover, it offers audio calls of up to 32 people.

The tech giant is constantly trying to make improvements, including speedy device linking and better syncing across devices incorporating new features like stickers and link previews.

WhatsApp has also established its official chat on the platform, where users will have the latest information about the app. The app will provide updates and guides on how to use it on Android and iOS.

The chat comes up with a green badge and includes a complete guide on using the app and information on new updates and features.

The verified badges will show that the chat is legitimate, helping prevent frauds and scams that imitate the WhatsApp official account.

