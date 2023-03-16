WhatsApp Group Chats Will Soon Have ‘Profile Icons’ to Make Identification Easier

Currently launched for Beta testing, this new feature will make it easier for user to read through long group chats

Ever had to read a long argument in your WhatsApp group? If your answer is yes, then you probably understand the struggle to comb through each individual message and identify its sender, just so you could understand the whole conversation.

WhatsApp understands this, which is why the company has now come up with an effective feature that offers its solution. Reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has just received a new update that displays profile icons/picture alongside each message that is being sent to a group chat.

Having a profile picture alongside each individual message, would allow users to accurately differentiate between messages from different members of a WhatsApp group. This works especially well with groups that have two or more people with the same name, since having their faces alongside their messages will clear all confusions.

Named as ‘profile icons’, the new update is currently only available for a limited number of beta testers. It’s being said that the feature will be first released on iOS devices since the Android version of the feature is still under development.

“In particular, when a group member doesn’t have a profile photo or it is hidden, WhatsApp will display a default empty profile photo: this default icon is easily recognisable due to its unique characteristics, including its colour, which is the same as the corresponding contact name,” said WABetaInfo about the product.

