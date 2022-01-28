WhatsApp will be having a useful voice message feature soon

WhatsApp will be soon be rolling out an update that will have an effect on voice messages, notifications, and profile pictures. This version termed 22.2.75 will improve the quality of the voice messages and will add the ability to pause a voice message while the user is recording. In a nutshell, aside from the usual stop button, there will also be a play/resume toggle button. This feature will soon drop on iPhone and then later on Android.

Aside from voice messages, Whatsapp will also get proper support for Apple’s Focus Mode which will allow iPhone users to block notifications but will still get notifications from selected people while the mode is active. iPhone users will also receive message notifications which will include the profile photo of their respective contacts. However, it is to be noted that this feature has already rolled out on Android.

Meta is planning on new features, as this upcoming update slowly rolls out, which may include message reactions similar to Instagram, Discord, etc.