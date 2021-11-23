WhatsApp will now allow users to react without replying

WhatsApp is set to launch new features yet again, however this time it is focused on bringing reactions to messages similar to Instagram and Facebook. WhatsApp has been working on this feature for quite a while now and the latest beta might have this feature coming up soon.

This feature was leaked by WABetaInfo in a screenshot which showed the user reacting to a message similar to Facebook and Instagram. In addition, WhatsApp will even give you notifications when someone reacts to your message.

Moreover, this feature will be limited to a few members of WhatsApp Beta only, and then it would roll out to all users in a stable update. The company mentioned that the feature is planned to be released in a future update.