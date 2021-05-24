Mobile, News

WhatsApp’s Upcoming Update Allows Users To Move Chats To A New Phone Number

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

According to a recent leak, WhatsApp is currently working on a new update that allows users to move their data or chats from one phone number to another hence making chat migration between WhatsApp accounts much easier.

The leak which was announced by WABetaInfo mentioned that this update will first come about in the beta version. In addition to this, you won’t be able to just migrate chat history to different numbers but to different platforms as well. In a nutshell, if you’re looking to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa you’ll no longer have to go through some third-party procedure to transfer your data as WhatsApp will provide a proper option for this. However, to ensure a proper transfer of data if your phone is linked to your WhatsApp account.

Image source: WABetaInfo

The migration includes the transfer of images, videos, voice messages, and messages. Currently, this update is still in the works but will mostly come around in the upcoming beta versions.

updates WhatsApp
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Daraz & Femprow Trying to Activate Women Contribution in Pakistan

in News
May 24, 2021  ·  

CPEC to lead Pakistan to become a regional manufacturing hub, Asad Umar

in News
May 24, 2021  ·  

Seagate Releases The World’s Fastest Hard Disk Drive

in News, Technology
May 24, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Pak-China collaborations in science and tech have been ‘exemplary’, says Dr. Atta