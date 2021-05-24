WhatsApp’s Upcoming Update Allows Users To Move Chats To A New Phone Number

According to a recent leak, WhatsApp is currently working on a new update that allows users to move their data or chats from one phone number to another hence making chat migration between WhatsApp accounts much easier.

The leak which was announced by WABetaInfo mentioned that this update will first come about in the beta version. In addition to this, you won’t be able to just migrate chat history to different numbers but to different platforms as well. In a nutshell, if you’re looking to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa you’ll no longer have to go through some third-party procedure to transfer your data as WhatsApp will provide a proper option for this. However, to ensure a proper transfer of data if your phone is linked to your WhatsApp account.

The migration includes the transfer of images, videos, voice messages, and messages. Currently, this update is still in the works but will mostly come around in the upcoming beta versions.