By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 days ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
White House Joins Tiktok Just Weeks Before U S Ban Deadline

The White House has officially launched a TikTok account under the handle @whitehouse, debuting with a video of President Trump declaring, “I am your voice,” along with the caption, “America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?” Despite ongoing U.S. legal threats and national security concerns, the account gained thousands of followers within hours.

TikTok Ban on Hold, For Now

Under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, TikTok was legally required to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban. Although the original deadline passed earlier this year, President Trump has delayed enforcement repeatedly via executive orders, most recently pushing it to September 17, 2025.

A Strategic or Contradictory Move?

The White House’s TikTok debut is a strategic communication play, but also startlingly contradictory. On one hand, the administration extends TikTok’s reprieve; on the other, it invests in a platform slated for potential shutdown.

Some analysts interpret this move as a pragmatic nod to TikTok’s political utility and its growing role in shaping public discourse. Given these developments, there might be a chance that TikTok ban gets overruled.

The Legal Tug-of-War and Messaging Push

Since 2024, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have moved to curtail TikTok’s influence, citing data privacy fears and national security risks. Iranian-led trade tensions have further complicated negotiations. Yet, the Trump administration continues to extend the ban’s deadline while using the platform to broadcast its message.

As September 17 approaches, the White House faces a critical choice: push for legislation, enforce the ban, or continue leveraging TikTok’s viral reach. The future of the platform, and the government’s trust hangs in the balance.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

