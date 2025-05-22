Why Is Sega Partnering With Redbull For Upcoming Sonic Game?

The ‘Sonic Racing Around the World‘ campaign, a global initiative that commemorates Sonic the Hedgehog’s iconic speed and attitude, has been officially inaugurated by Sega.







This campaign is intended to foster unity among supporters worldwide in anticipation of the forthcoming release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Sega, in conjunction with Red Bull and professional rally and stunt driver Brandon Semenuk, developed a high-octane trailer that showcases real-world exploits that were inspired by the Sonic universe as part of the kickoff.

Sonic Racing Around the World: Background

The campaign strives to capture the essence of Sonic, urging fans to test their limits and experience the excitement of racing in new and exciting ways. Apart from the stunt-packed teaser, fans have much to look forward in brand collaborations inspired by racing, forthcoming mobile game events, special goods, and more all year long.

This initiative follows last year’s ‘Fearless: Year of Shadow‘ campaign and continues Sega’s tradition of engaging fans with immersive experiences. With Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on the horizon, the ‘Racing Around the World‘ campaign sets the stage for an exhilarating year for Sonic enthusiasts.







New Tracks and Features Revealed

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is set to feature 24 different race tracks and introduces a unique mechanic where, after the first lap, the leading racer can choose between two “Travel Rings” that transport them to one of 15 separate “CrossWorlds” for the second lap. These CrossWorlds introduce random “frenzy” modifiers, altering the race dynamics before returning to the original track for the final lap. The game supports local multiplayer and cross-platform online multiplayer for up to 12 players.

In a collaboration with Sonic-focused YouTube channel Sam Procrastinates, Sega released a video titled ‘The History of Sonic Racing.’ The video not only celebrates the franchise’s legacy but also unveils new content for the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Fans also got a sneak-peek at several new race tracks, including Windmill Isle, Starlight Carnival, and Holoska, offering fans a glimpse into the diverse environments they’ll experience in the game.

Additionally, the video highlights the return of Extreme Gear from Sonic Riders, allowing players to race using hoverboard-style vehicles. Vehicle customization options are also briefly showcased, indicating a deeper level of personalization for players. There is a hint of inclusion of guest racers from other Sega franchises, suggesting that characters like Ryo Hazuki from Shenmue and Beat from Jet Set Radio might make appearances in CrossWorlds.

With these new features and the ongoing ‘Racing Around the World‘ campaign, Sega is gearing up to deliver an exciting and immersive racing experience for Sonic fans globally.