By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
No More Smoke Why These Vehicles Are Now Banned In Islamabad

To combat worsening air pollution, the federal government has banned smoke-emitting vehicles from entering the capital.

The action, unveiled as part of the Vehicle Emission Testing Campaign, was spearheaded by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, who emphasized the urgency of addressing Islamabad’s declining air quality.

Chaudhry, launching the campaign this week, revealed that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached alarming levels, hitting 200.

“We are taking corrective measures to address this,” he said.

To lead by example, authorities are beginning emission inspections with government-owned vehicles, including those at Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon’s residence. Chaudhry himself presented his vehicle for inspection to demonstrate transparency and commitment.

He announced the creation of a permanent vehicle testing site near the Old Parade Ground, equipped with internationally certified machinery. Vehicles passing the emissions test will be tagged with a barcode, ensuring they are identifiable and compliant.

“No smoke-emitting vehicle will be allowed to enter Islamabad,” Chaudhry asserted. “Polluting vehicles will be fined, and we’re starting with our own government fleet to set an example.”

Chaudhry extended gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her support. She dispatched trained teams and modern testing equipment to aid Islamabad’s efforts.

