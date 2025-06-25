Windows 10 Refuses To Die Microsoft Extends Support Again

In a stunning twist, Microsoft has officially extended Windows 10’s life, but not for everyone and not without a few strings attached. While support for the aging OS is still set to end on October 14, 2025, Microsoft is now giving select users an extra year of free security updates, until October 13, 2026.







The catch? You’ll need to either enable Windows Backup or spend 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

How to Unlock This Windows 10 Extension

A new in-app wizard, rolling out this July for Insiders and mid-August for all users, will walk you through your options:

Enable Windows Backup to sync your files and settings with OneDrive

Redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points earned by using Bing, Xbox, or completing tasks

Pay $30 for a 12-month Extended Security Update (ESU)

This means that even if your PC doesn’t meet Windows 11’s demanding requirements, you still get to keep your Windows 10 machine secure, at least for a little longer.







Why This Changes Everything

The Windows 10 extension is more than just a lifeline. It’s a major shift in Microsoft’s strategy, quietly acknowledging that Windows 11 adoption has stalled. With over half of all Windows PCs still running Windows 10, the tech giant is offering a rare reprieve.

It also buys time for users on older hardware or those unwilling to upgrade to Windows 11’s stricter specs. For many, it’s a lifeline in the face of a forced migration.

The “Free” Option Isn’t Entirely Free

While Microsoft is calling it free, nothing comes without tradeoffs.

Turning on Backup means handing over data to the cloud, and possibly paying for more OneDrive storage.

Using Rewards points requires time spent clicking Bing searches or completing tasks.

The $30 ESU path is simple, but adds up if you plan to stick with Windows 10 through 2028.

Office Apps Get a Boost Too

Good news for productivity users: Microsoft 365 Office apps on Windows 10 will also continue receiving security updates until October 2028. However, no new features or bug fixes will be delivered, only essential patches to keep things safe.

What About Schools and Businesses?

Enterprise and education customers aren’t left out. They can purchase up to three years of ESU:

Year 1: $61 per device

Year 2: $122

Year 3: $244

Schools get a discount that’s almost too good to be true:

$1 in the first year

$2 the second

$4 the third

All Signs Still Point to Windows 11

Microsoft isn’t giving up on Windows 11. In fact, they’ve dubbed 2025 the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh. This Windows 10 extension isn’t a change of heart, it’s a strategic delay to ease resistance while the push for upgrade ramps up.

Expect stronger upgrade messages, clearer prompts, and even financial incentives in the coming months.