By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Wordpress Introduces Telex A Fresh Ai Playground For Developers

WordPress Telex took centre stage at WordCamp US 2025 when Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg demonstrated the early tool to an audience of developers and site builders. Telex is an experimental AI development tool that converts simple prompts into ready made Gutenberg blocks. The output comes as a zip file that users can install as a plugin on a WordPress site or try in the WordPress Playground.

Mullenweg showed how a developer turned a text prompt into a small marketing animation and then installed that block in a test site. He said that AI carries both promise and risk and that builders must be careful. He added that, at the core of it, there is a seed of something which is so enabling.

Telex runs on its own domain at telex.automattic.ai and is labelled experimental. Users type what they want and Telex generates code that can be installed or edited. The tool aims to speed routine work and to let creators prototype ideas without deep coding skills. Automattic also showed a browser based help assistant built during Contributor Day and discussed integrations with browser AI tools.

The company noted that Telex is a work in progress and that safety review and legal checks will continue. The demonstration did not replace standard development workflows and it did not remove the need for quality checks. WordPress Telex will appeal to agencies designers and solo creators who want to move faster while keeping control of site code.

Developers who want to try Telex can visit the experimental site and follow contributor guidance. WordPress said it will refine the tool based on feedback from the community.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

iphone 17 Series
Leak Suggests iPhone 17 Pro Max and Base Model Will Keep Current Pricing
Default
Chinese Cities Tops WIPO 2025 Innovation Index
Govt Plans Amendments To Pera To Boost Industrial Investment
Govt Plans Amendments to PERA to Boost Industrial Investment
Pakistan Wins Youth Scrabble Championship For Sixth Time
Pakistan Wins Youth Scrabble Championship for Sixth Time
Fauji Cement Posts Record Rs13 3bn Profit In Fy25
Cement Sales in August 2025 Rise Over 10%
Google
US Court Delivers Major Google Antitrust Ruling
Islamabad Police Arrest Suspect For Harassing Influencer Samiya Hijab
Suspect Admits Guilt in TikToker Samiya Hijab Kidnapping Case
Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
KP Aasan Karobar Bill 2025 Passed to Simplify Business Registration
Electric Buses Arrive In Islamabad With New Routes And Fleet Expansion
Punjab Confirms Electric Buses in Another Major District from October 2025
Hec Releases Updated List Of Recognised Ms Phd Programmes
Punjab HEC Jobs 2025 Announced with Salary Up to Rs. 350,000
FBR currency declaration app
SBP Cancels Money Masters Currency Exchange License
Vivo Y500 launch
Vivo Y500 Launched with 8200mAh Battery and 90W Charging
Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services
SECP Issues New Rules for Digital Asset Management Services