Wordpress Introduces Telex A Fresh Ai Playground For Developers

WordPress Telex took centre stage at WordCamp US 2025 when Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg demonstrated the early tool to an audience of developers and site builders. Telex is an experimental AI development tool that converts simple prompts into ready made Gutenberg blocks. The output comes as a zip file that users can install as a plugin on a WordPress site or try in the WordPress Playground.

Mullenweg showed how a developer turned a text prompt into a small marketing animation and then installed that block in a test site. He said that AI carries both promise and risk and that builders must be careful. He added that, at the core of it, there is a seed of something which is so enabling.

Telex runs on its own domain at telex.automattic.ai and is labelled experimental. Users type what they want and Telex generates code that can be installed or edited. The tool aims to speed routine work and to let creators prototype ideas without deep coding skills. Automattic also showed a browser based help assistant built during Contributor Day and discussed integrations with browser AI tools.

The company noted that Telex is a work in progress and that safety review and legal checks will continue. The demonstration did not replace standard development workflows and it did not remove the need for quality checks. WordPress Telex will appeal to agencies designers and solo creators who want to move faster while keeping control of site code.

Developers who want to try Telex can visit the experimental site and follow contributor guidance. WordPress said it will refine the tool based on feedback from the community.