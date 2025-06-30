World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar As Pakistan Director

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has announced the appointment of Bolormaa Amgaabazar as its new Country Director for Pakistan, effective July 1, 2025. She will replace Najy Benhassine, marking a new chapter in the Bank’s long-standing engagement with Pakistan.

Amgaabazar, a Mongolian national, brings over two decades of international development experience to her new role.

Since joining the World Bank in 2004, she has served in diverse regions including East Asia and the Pacific, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. Additionally, her most recent leadership roles were based in the Kyrgyz Republic, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste.

Prior to her World Bank career, she held various development positions in Mongolia, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste, reflecting her strong grounding in grassroots and strategic development efforts.

In her official statement, Amgaabazar expressed enthusiasm for her new role:

“I am delighted to be appointed the World Bank’s new Country Director for Pakistan. The World Bank and Pakistan have a long-standing partnership that has benefited millions of people over generations.”

She emphasized her intention to deepen collaboration with federal and provincial governments, civil society, the private sector, and other development stakeholders.

Priorities for Pakistan

Amgaabazar outlined several key focus areas for the Bank’s continued work in Pakistan, including:

Tackling child stunting as well as learning poverty

Addressing climate vulnerability

Ensuring sustainable energy sector development

Her leadership comes as the World Bank and Pakistan embark on the newly launched $40 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for 2026–2035, aimed at tackling long-term development challenges and fostering inclusive growth.