Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 proves to be a sleeker rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4

When phones’ look was streamlined to a straight screen, everyone’s hopes for the appearance of a new device dropped significantly until the folding display form of phones arrived, only to allow people to see it comparable again to the Nokia period of the blooming form.

However, a few years ago, this product was difficult to fly into ordinary people because the screen was still too expensive, and the crease and system adaption difficulties were not correctly handled. But now, things have changed.

Xiaomi officially introduced the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 on August 11, 2022, with its online live stream event the same evening.

Of course, the brand could have debuted at any moment, as it did with its first-ever foldable phone earlier this year or as Oppo and Huawei did with their first foldable. But the Chinese electronics company didn’t want to be surpassed by Samsung, which introduced the Galaxy Z Fold4 earlier this week to considerable excitement (August 10, 2022).

Appearance

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has two displays, with the outer screen employing the usual 21:9 ratio and screen specifications. 6.56-inch micro-curved screen, Samsung E5 material AMOLED, 2520 1080 resolution, P3 color gamut, support Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, 8 million: 1 contrast ratio, 10bit color depth, front and back ambient light sensors, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Both the inner and outer screens are very good, but the phone does not have in-display fingerprints but a side-mounted fingerprints scanner, which may lead some people to believe that this configuration is not a flagship, but, after using side fingerprints for the folding screen, is more suitable for habit use.

The MIX Fold 2 is just 5.4mm thick after unfolding, which is the thinnest of any phone at the moment. The phone is sleek and naturally younger; the MIX Fold 2 weighs 262g, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max weighs 238g, which is a difference, but it is almost caught up.

Gaming

Xiaomi also relies on the phone size to plug into a wide area of 2520mm2 VC uniform temperature plate + 3715mm2 boron nitride cooling film + 9249mm2 high-density graphite sheet super cooling system. As a result, the machine has extremely strong performance in gaming, but because it has a wide screen, the visual effects are not comparable to conventional mobile phones.

The MIX Fold 2’s performance is entirely predictable. The enormous screen and large dimensions are more favorable to heat dissipation, and Xiaomi has also put in such a crazy cooling system, which makes the MIX Fold 2 experience enjoyable.

Battery Life

MIX Fold 2 with its huge screen phone has more power consumption; 9% power consumption is almost twice as much as a typical straight screen phone, but watching a movie with an 8-inch product may be much more fun than watching a movie with a 6. X-inch.

After one hour of movie watching, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2’s battery usage reduced from 60% to 51%, utilizing 9% of power, with the video brightness set to maximum, Dolby Audio enabled, and tested in external playback mode. Its battery usage is 5% after 30 minutes of TikTok playback, and the brightness is also set to the highest setting, so the power consumption is reasonable.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 uses 67W fast charging, and the machine’s battery capacity is 4500mAh, which is not excellent for a product with the folding screen flagship. However, in our test battery consumption environment, the MIX Fold 2 gave an excellent performance and a regular straight-screen flagship equivalent. So, the approach is adequately balanced regarding battery capacity and quick charging.

Camera

The cameras have a primary lens aided by OIS and have a resolution of 50 megapixels; the sensor size is 1/1.56 inches; the pixel size is 2.0 micrometers; they use a method called pixel binning, and the aperture is f/1.8. It comes with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Also, because Leica’s new partner is Xiaomi now, the cameras feature Leica-certified Summicron lenses and include Leica’s trademark filters.

The Verdict

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 represents a significant technological advancement in the ultra-slim folding smartphone industry. With a folded size of just 5.4mm, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 provides a consistent viewing experience on its inner and outer screens. The newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform also provides a genuine Leica imaging experience and exceptional power efficiency.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is available in two colors: black and gold, with three storage options. As for the pricing, the 12GB+256GB model costs RMB 8,999, the 12GB+512GB model costs RMB 9,999, while the 12GB+1TB model costs RMB 11,699.