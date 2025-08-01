By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra

In a major step toward digital governance, the latest NADRA Pak-ID update now allows Pakistani citizens to apply for government jobs directly through their smartphones. The new feature removes the need for paperwork or in-person visits, making the process fully digital and more accessible across the country.

With the update, job seekers can log into the NADRA careers portal using Single Sign-On (SSO) through the app, available on both Android and iOS platforms. Whether using mobile data or Wi-Fi, users can easily access a personalized dashboard and submit job applications in just a few taps.

Originally developed for ID-related services, the mobile application has been enhanced with new capabilities to support job applications. These include biometric login, document uploads, and real-time application tracking, offering a fast, secure, and user-friendly experience.

The latest NADRA Pak-ID update is part of the government’s broader strategy to make public services more transparent and accessible. By digitizing its recruitment process, NADRA is extending job opportunities to a wider pool of qualified candidates across urban and remote areas alike.

Citizens no longer need to visit offices or handle paper-based forms. Instead, they can apply for government jobs anytime, from anywhere, using reliable mobile networks or Wi-Fi internet services.

This mobile-first upgrade not only simplifies the process for applicants but also aligns with Pakistan’s national goals for digital transformation. With the NADRA Pak-ID update, applying for a government job has never been easier or more efficient.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

